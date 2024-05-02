The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Ankle bracelets a positive step for ACT

By The Canberra Times
May 3 2024 - 5:30am
While the cynicism that has seen many Canberrans draw a direct connection between the Chief Minister's newfound zeal for ankle bracelets for recidivist criminals and this October's election is understandable, it would be best not to look this gift horse in the mouth.

