But identifying the rights of Australian citizens was also an important element of the judgement. The High Court affirmed that "[f]or an Australian citizen, his or her citizenship is an assurance that, subject only to the operation of the criminal law administered by the courts, he or she is entitled to be at liberty in this country and to return to it as a safe haven in need. These entitlements are not matters of private concern; they are matters of public rights of 'fundamental importance' to the relationship between the individual and the Commonwealth."

