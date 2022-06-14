The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

High Court decision should prompt government to review citizenship-stripping provisions for dual citizens

By Kim Rubenstein
June 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mean-spirited approach to citizenship is not reflective of the positive and meaningful ways Australia has been enhanced as a nation by those who have acquired it. Picture: Shutterstock

Guided by the High Court's 6-1 decision that stripping citizenship is punitive and can only be exercised by a court, Australia's newly minted Minister for Home Affairs, Clare O'Neil, and Minister for Citizenship, Andrew Giles, should seize the opportunity and immediately review the "Cessation of Citizenship" provisions in the Australian Citizenship Act 2007.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.