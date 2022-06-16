The Canberra Times
A statue Canberrans walk past every day has been vandalised for months. What's significant about this?

Olivia Ireland
Olivia Ireland
Updated June 16 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:20am
Vandals have likely sawed off prime minister Chifley's pipe from the Chifley and Curtin statue in Barton. Picture: Karleen Minney

Ben Chifley and John Curtin strolling is a statue many Canberrans walk past every day, yet since April the pipe of former prime minister Chifley has been missing.

Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

Local News

