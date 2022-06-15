Canberrans are being asked to reduce their electricity consumption where possible due to "ongoing supply issues in the electricity market".
The advice was issued by the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development directorate as the 5pm peak demand - which had been flagged by the Australian Energy Market Operator as the period when supply throughout NSW would come under most pressure - arrived with a Level 3 Lack of reserve forecast.
The pressure on peak supply is likely to last until around midnight on Wednesday, and may re-emerge again in coming days.
"At this point in time, the ACT government is asking ACT residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their electricity use where possible," the directorate advised in a statement.
"The public can assist in reducing demand on the electricity network by turning off unnecessary lighting and electrical appliances.
"If it is safe for you to do so, only turn the heater on for rooms you are using, set the temperature to around 20 degrees, and close windows, doors and blinds to help keep the heat in.
"It is important that we reduce our electricity usage to help ensure that the electricity system continues to function effectively, and that mandatory load shedding is avoided".
It also said that the ACT government was continuing to work with the energy market bodies to find a resolution for the issues currently affecting the electricity market.
"We hope the ACT public will understand the current challenges and do what they can to reduce electricity use."
Power was cut to residences in parts of the ACT on Tuesday, with Essential Energy confirming that just over 1600 residents had a power outage in Oaks Estate just after 7pm. This issue was traced to a "fault in the network".
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
