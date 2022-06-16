She came to Canberra to play footy, but Alanna Dummett thought she might hit a dead end at the end of the season. But with the Raiders getting an NRLW team, the Tarsha Gale star now sees a clear path to the elite level.
Tuesday's momentous NRWL expansion announcement that sees the inclusion of a Raiders women's side from 2023, now provides renewed hope and a direct passage for Dummett and her teammates.
Advertisement
In a big week for Dummett, the talented back has earnt the call up to don the sky-blue on Thursday night at Leichhardt Oval in the Under 19s State of Origin.
Dummett was one of four pathway Raiders selected, with first grade prop Trey Mooney, Michael Asomua and Brandon Morkos gaining selection in the under 19s men's side.
Surprised with her selection, Dummett is determined to make the most of her opportunity when entering the NSW camp on Saturday.
The talented back was on the NSW Country team bus after competing in the U19 national championships when coach Blake Cavallaro rang to deliver the good news.
"It [NSW selection] was really unexpected; I didn't expect it after our Raiders team didn't go as good as what we were hoping for this year," she said.
"I'm really proud of myself - I moved up to Canberra this year and it feels like it's all starting to fall into place."
While the 18-year-old would ideally like to land a lime green contract in season 2023, the four-team expansion provides a lot more options.
"I was thinking I wasn't going to be able to go anywhere after this," she said.
"It's really exciting for all the girls - just knowing we have something to work towards and it's right here in Canberra.
"I made NSW Country and now NSW - it just feels like I will be able to actually get somewhere now. I'm aiming to kick goals between now and then and just see what happens."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.