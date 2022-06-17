The Canberra Times
The Informer: Prominent Australians received Russian sanctions and Albanese has set new agendas in the first national cabinet

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
June 17 2022 - 7:30am
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Shutterstock

In news that no one expected to wake up to on Friday, the Russian government has sanctioned a further 121 Australian citizens including a state premier, business people, army officials and journalists.

