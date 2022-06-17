In news that no one expected to wake up to on Friday, the Russian government has sanctioned a further 121 Australian citizens including a state premier, business people, army officials and journalists.
Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday night said the move to bar entry to the Australians was in response to Australian government sanctions against Russian individuals, put in place following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
It has accused those on the list of promoting a "Russophobic agenda" in Australia.
Big names include ABC chair Ita Buttrose, News Corp co-chair Lachlan Murdoch, South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, Mike Cannon-Brookes and Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest.
Drawing back to Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with state and territory leaders in Canberra face-to-face on Friday for the first time since being elected.
National cabinet agreed to further funding arrangements for Australia's health response to COVID, extending it for another three months following talks with state leaders and Mr Albanese.
"What that is about isn't necessarily additional dollars, what it's about is a recognition that our hospital system at the moment has people who should be looked after by their GP, but GPs just aren't available," he said.
The Australian Energy Market Operator said while issues remain in the sector, conditions have improved.
"AEMO can confirm sufficient electricity supply can be made available to meet forecast demand over the weekend across all regions in the national electricity market," the operator said in a statement on Friday.
"Challenges remain in the energy sector and AEMO will continue to monitor supply levels and risks across all regions."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
