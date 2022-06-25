As for fruits: mulberries, any nut trees (self-pollinating varieties), early and late apples to keep them fruit fly proof, at least one apricot, the kind that blooms late and won't be cut by frost, plums (stewed plums were the standby of the Depression days, but you can cheer them up with a dash of port or wine dregs from last weekend), hardy plumcots, oranges, cold-climate mandarins (sadly usually the seedy kind), Eureka lemon trees (where traditionally blokes met to fertilise them with leftover afternoon libations after Sunday lunch each week), feijoa (if you are feijoa fan), a Nelly Kelly passionfruit, hardy winter fruiting pears, maybe a crisp persimmon for winter eating too, and fences covered in kiwi fruit vines for enough vitamin C to ward off colds...