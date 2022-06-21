The ACT government has revealed its vision for the future Whitlam shops site, a mixed-use precinct which will include over 200 apartments.
The Suburban Land Agency will release the 1.8-hectare site to a successful tenderer, with the private developer expected to prove it can raise $150 million to support the development.
The precinct will have six blocks, hosting residential and non-residential space, including offices, retail, food and beverage and community space.
The land is next to the site of the future Whitlam primary school, and surrounded by medium-density residential blocks.
Space will be set aside for a supermarket of up to 1500 square metres, retail, a potential medical centre and gym, as well as a four-level community facility with a childcare centre and community rooftop garden.
A total of 212 apartments will also be spread across the six buildings, 15 per cent of which will be required to fall within the affordable threshold.
The threshold is determined based on the net living area, and ranges between $335,610 and $441,378.
The tender says dwellings should range between studios, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, terraces and flexible home/office arrangements.
It requires a "simple and limited palette of materials that is harmonious with the natural local landscape".
Blank facades on the street will generally not be permitted, and ground level frontages are expected to "enliven public streets and spaces and provide passive surveillance".
Suburban Land Agency chief executive officer John Dietz said in a statement, "The site will form an important activity hub for the community and we will embrace the opportunities that the landscape setting presents.
"Whitlam local centre will include residential, commercial and community amenities. Industry will have the opportunity to respond to what community has identified as important to them."
The successful tenderer will be required to build a main street for the suburb. It will be funded and overseen by the Suburban Land Agency.
The low-speed street will include a central median and kerbside parking, as well as multiple rows of medium and large shade trees.
It will also be expected to build a new public plaza with "lawn, play and water play and a broad crossing between the centre and school".
The first Whitlam residents moved to the new suburb in September 2021.
The first Molonglo Valley suburb is north of Molonglo River and will be delivered in four stages with a completion date of 2025. It will eventually have about 2100 dwellings.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
