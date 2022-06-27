Wintery non-alcoholic offerings perfect for Dry July

Many non-alcoholic drinks lend themselves to warmer months so when we're heading into Dry July and temperatures are languishing in the low teens what options are there?
It's relatively easy to find non-alcoholic versions of white wines, roses, and light spirits such as gin, but when you want something a little heartier and warming, you have to look a little harder.
Well actually you don't, because we did all the hard work for you. From whisky, to dark beers, to red wines that will surprise you, here's some of the newest offerings.
Dry July began in 2009, a fundraiser that encourages you to go alcohol-free in July to raise funds for people affected by cancer. More than $60 million has been raised since 2009.
And even if you fall off the wagon - more than one-third of people who challenge themselves to a booze-free month fail - don't despair. We still love the concept of Dry-ish July. Nevertheless these beers, wines and spirits are tasty enough to find a place in your fridge all year round.
Lyre's is a leader in the non-alcoholic drinks scene and this Highland Malt takes it to the next level. Showcasing an inviting light honey hue, it leads with a soft earthiness and bouquet, featuring light grain cereal, stone fruit and almond to round out every sip. The subtle additions of sea spray and lightly charred oak further add to the complexity.
This wine is certified organic, vegan, low calorie and low in sugar. Thanks to the gentle removal of alcohol the wine remains aromatic and flavoursome, ensuring a better tasting alternative to other alcohol-removed wines. Features vibrant berry fruit complemented by soft tannins, a hint of sweetness and gentle acidity.
Still boasting Hardy's hallmark quality, Hardy's ZERO range is crafted using state-of-the-art technology that gently de-alcoholises the wine at a cooler temperature while retaining natural flavours, aromas and body, without compromising on taste. Displaying vibrant bright colours, a ripe flavour profile and a rounded palate with soft fine tannins.
We love the flavour profiles of these wine alternatives from Non, a Melbourne-based company. Non1 is salted raspberry and chamomile; Non3 is toasted cinnamon and yuzu; and Non7 is stewed cherry and coffee. Non roasts, toasts, stews, sous vides, macerates, steeps and brews ingredients to build layers of flavour and depth.
Big Drop Brewing Co's malt-focused brown ale might be the perfect winter non-alcoholic beer. With a toasty aroma, soft grassy notes and a touch of fruit and caramel, Woodcutter is light on the hops and fully-fermented. Akin to English classics such as Newcastle Brown Ale or Old Speckled Hen.
Inspired by the traditional Italian recipe, this non-alcoholic aperitif offers a perfect balance of sweet and astringent notes. Showing notes of blood orange, lemon myrtle, rhubarb and grapefruit it's a balanced drop that will never leave you fuzzy-headed or on a sugar high. Pair it with their Lilly Pilly sparkling or with soda.
Not strictly non-alcoholic but this range has half the alcohol and half the calories of regular wine. This is the first red wine in the range offering vibrant flavours and a refined tannins structure, with floral raspberry and spice aromas. It meets grenache lovers' expectations, carrying a juicy palate with fresh berry flavours and a medium weight.
Not technically a wine, but we love this kit from Canberra-based Altina, turning their vibrant ruby sansgria (see what they did there?) into the winter favourite, mulled wine. The kit features everything you need: two bottles of sansgria, air-dried blood orange, air-dried strawberries and cinnamon sticks, as well as a recipe card for both microwave and stove-top versions.
Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and 70 calories, with a 0.5 per cent ABV. It pours dark amber with lots of foam, aromas of pine, grass, grapefruit and perhaps a little brown bread.
This is the first non-alcoholic shiraz from the iconic valley wine region of South Australia and it's being likened to the 2018 Penfolds Bin 389. Produced from premium grapes, it has generous notes of dark chocolate, ripe berries and new French oak. It is dry, with no sweetness and has velvety smooth, complex layered tannins.
Head to the highlands with this Scottish sour from Naked Life. It has all the hallmarks of the drink you love, starting with the unmistakable nose of malt and oak, leading immediately into the smooth sweetness, then followed by tartness and freshness of lemon extracts. The handy little cans are a single serve and keep an eye out for the new range of 700ml spirits.
Four Pillars have just launched their first booze-free spirits, Bandwagon Dry and Bloody Bandwagon, two of the brand's most iconic gins in alcohol-free form. Bloody Bandwagon is our pick for the cooler months, made from unfermented shiraz grapes with botanicals including Tasmanian pepperberry leaf and several types of citrus.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
