"No one in my social circle then had a failed marriage, I had one friend in the US who had gone through it quite publicly [spoiler: it was Erica Packer], but no one could tell me what to expect or normalise how I was feeling and all the processes that come with a marriage breakdown," Mahoney says. "I was in a book store and thinking, 'Why didn't Bridget get divorced? She has helped me through so many moments'. The way Helen Fielding writes is so funny, even when it's sad it's hopeful. Self-help books are great but I needed a story that had me in the centre, and it wasn't on the shelves."

