A magistrate has "stepped back" from plans to impose a jail sentence in the case of a mobile phone fraudster, who stole from unsuspecting sellers in what he called "brazen" and "unkind" crimes.
Ammie Louise Thelma Blinksell, 33, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon after pleading guilty to four counts of obtaining property by deception between December 2020 and January 2021.
Advertisement
Blinksell's "unsophisticated" crimes involved answering Gumtree advertisements, posted by people selling second-hand mobile phones for about $800 each, and arranging to meet the sellers.
As defence lawyer Sam McLaughlin put it, she would take their phones before "legging it away from the scene".
Mr McLaughlin told the court the 33-year-old had battled through a "dysfunctional upbringing" and a "long-standing" drug addiction, but she had stopped using both methamphetamine and cannabis.
The court also heard the Throsby woman had made efforts to rehabilitate herself, which included starting to pay "significant" reparations to the court for distribution to her victims.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
A prosecutor said Blinksell had engaged in a "pattern of behaviour" and her crimes involved planning, resulting in a "significant impact on the victims".
Blinksell was the founder of a Canberra charity called Homeless Care Packs, which the court previously heard had shut down when her reputation was "decimated" by the revelation she had been charged with the unrelated phone frauds.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston said on Thursday that he had initially been inclined to impose a sentence of imprisonment.
He changed his mind after hearing submissions and instead sentenced Blinksell to an 18-month good behaviour order, with 12 months of supervision that will include regular drug tests.
Mr Theakston noted she had already forked out $830 in reparations, and ordered that she continue providing $150 per fortnight until the victims had been repaid the combined $3299 their phones were worth.
The magistrate said the good behaviour order may seem "light", but he thought it was "the best way to get the money back to the victims".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.