The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Homeless Care Packs founder Ammie Blinksell avoids jail over unrelated phone frauds

ST
By Soofia Tariq
Updated June 23 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ammie Blinksell, who pleaded guilty to four fraud charges. Picture: Blake Foden

A magistrate has "stepped back" from plans to impose a jail sentence in the case of a mobile phone fraudster, who stole from unsuspecting sellers in what he called "brazen" and "unkind" crimes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ST

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.