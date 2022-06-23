The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra holiday home owners urged to rent out their South Coast properties in letter from Eurobodalla Shire Council mayor Mathew Hatcher

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
June 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra resident Margaret Ann Salmon said she would consider putting her South Coast holiday home back onto the rental market. Picture: James Croucher

Canberra resident Margaret Ann Salmon is considering putting her South Coast holiday home up for rent after hearing the Eurobodalla Shire Council mayor's urgent plea for more rental stock.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.