Media reporting of serious criminal allegations is not the problem here. It plays an important role in the administration of justice and the principle of open justice. And the reality is that the correct formulation is so simple and so well known that all it takes is a little self-discipline. Even when in the throes of self-promotion, it's just not that hard to note the distinction between a proven offence and a mere allegation. So when even this basic distinction cannot be observed and the result is the failure to respect even the most fundamental principles of the presumption of innocence, procedural fairness and the right of an accused to a fair trial, something has gone seriously wrong.