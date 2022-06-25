Brock Winkler is racing the clock to compete at the indoor cricket national championships and he wouldn't change it for the world.
It hasn't been the most ideal preparation for the 31-year-old as his wife Emily was hopefully set to give birth to a baby girl this weekend.
Winkler was selected for the ACT Rockets who will compete at the week-long championships which begin in Victoria on Sunday.
Winkler has been an integral part of the Rockets' recent success, winning three national titles, as well as being awarded player of the final in the side's 2017 and 2018 championship wins.
Winkler has a flight booked for Monday but admitted that he won't be leaving until baby "Billie" arrives. The rest of the team headed to Melbourne last Friday.
"She was due on Monday [June 20] but our baby girl still hasn't arrived yet, so we're still waiting," Winkler said.
"I'm booked for a flight on Monday but I'll be here until she gets here."
It is set to be a memorable tournament for the all-rounder as his two-year-old son will also watch him play for the first time, after the nationals were cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
"This will be the first tournament that I will attend with my son and hopefully with my daughter once she arrives," Winkler said.
"I'm keen to put in my best performances to pay back my family for the support that they've given me, my wife Emily, Harry and my daughter Billie whenever she gets here."
With the indoor cricket World Cup just months away it will add even more motivation as Winkler will be hoping for a recall into the Australian squad, especially with the opportunity to represent Australia in front of his children for the first time.
"It's something everyone wants to do so I'm definitely not alone in wanting that. I have 12 or 13 games to play in between then (the Australian squad selection) and whatever happens will happen," Winkler said.
"Obviously it is what everyone strives for, playing for your country. I'm sure it's a dream for everyone growing up that plays sport."
While it will be a huge tournament for Winkler personally, he has no doubt that the team will be ready to go after two years without the competition.
"Everyone is chomping at the bit, training has been great this year. We have had training sessions through COVID but when the national competition was announced for this year it was a real boost for the team," Winkler said.
"We have an incredible team, I know everyone in the team will be doing their absolute best. They're all incredibly talented players so I'm just lucky to be playing with them on the court."
After winning three national titles in four years from 2015-18, the Rockets have not been able to rectify their poor performance in 2019.
Winkler admitted that the side has learned lessons from the defeat to take them back to the top in 2022.
"In 2019, we learned some lessons that we have taken forward for this year. We're keen to get out there and show what we've got," Winkler said.
"You always want to be at the top of the mountain, we have been working as hard as we can to be on top again."
