A ballot program which saw 7400 buyers register for 51 blocks of land has come under scrutiny by the ACT Opposition Leader, who hit out at the government's rate of land release.
The Valiveti family were among the lucky ones to secure a block in the second release of land in Macnamara, a new suburb in the Ginninderry development.
Syamsunder and Geetha Valiveti currently reside in Gungahlin and have previously entered ballots for Strathnairn and Whitlam but were unsuccessful.
"We were surprised and excited. Our intent was just to be in the ballot and [we were] thinking that we wouldn't be able to get one anyway because it was only 51 blocks," Mr Valiveti said.
"This time I thought I'll use my wife as a good luck charm so I just put her name instead of my name and then we got this block, and she's very happy."
The couple plan to build a four-bedroom family home on their new 620-square-metre block.
"The first home is never a dream home, so we thought you know, we'll take a bigger block and build the house we dream of," Mr Valiveti said.
In addition to the ballot, this land release also includes 35 blocks which are set to be auctioned in July and 31 house and land packages currently up for sale.
In January, around 8700 buyers registered for 71 blocks of land as part of the first Macnamara release.
ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee hit out at the ACT government following the weekend's ballot results accusing them of "deliberately restricting the release of land in the ACT".
"Canberrans want and deserve choice when it comes to housing options but at the moment the dream of owning a home is slipping away for so many because Labor and the Greens have no interest in providing that genuine choice," she said.
"We know the government's 70 per cent infill agenda is designed to push Canberrans into apartments, however land release ballots over the last 12 months indicate that is not want the community wants.
"I have continually called on the government through a number of motions to address the housing crisis in the ACT but time and time again members of Labor and the Greens have voted against taking action."
Minister for Housing and Suburban Development Yvette Berry said comments from the opposition were "simply unrealistic" .
"There are no simple answers to the housing market and broader economic issues facing our community. Canberrans expect land will be delivered in a planned, environmentally sustainable way that results in strong and vibrant communities - and our 70 percent infill target is part of a comprehensive set of policies that delivers on those expectations," Ms Berry said.
"No one can deny that housing affordability is an issue and cost-of-living pressures are on the rise. It's an economic reality - with land prices increasing around Australia. I am hopeful the newly-elected Labor government will be a partner in addressing housing affordability - not only in the ACT, but across the country.
"It is simply unrealistic of the Canberra Liberals to suggest the government should ignore the important environmental and cultural impacts and suggest that bulldozing more of Canberra's green spaces will change the economic landscape."
Ms Berry said the ACT government will continue to supply land in line with population growth and will work to meet its five-year release target of 16,434 dwellings.
In May, the government conceded it would not meet its land release target this year.
More than 4700 sites were scheduled for sale this financial year under the land release program, however hundreds will not go to market by June 30.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
