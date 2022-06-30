The Canberra Times

Very wet and very dry: unprecedented droughts and hyper-damaging floods in the future

By Ellen Phiddian
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:26am, first published June 30 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More unprecedented weather is on the way. Picture: Shutterstock.

The world will be pushed to more weather extremes in coming decades, according to two studies which carry stark warnings of floods and droughts, respectively.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.