The Albanese government will be urged to adopt more ambitious policies to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles after opening the door to expanding its climate agenda.
Lobbying for vehicle emissions standards and further EV tax cuts will be among the top priorities for the new crop of climate-focused independents, who are keen to push Labor to go further and faster on tackling global warming.
Amid an ongoing row over cuts to their staffing allocation, Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen last week extended an olive branch to crossbenchers, offering to consider "sensible additions" to the government's climate agenda.
The government plans to introduce a Climate Change Bill when the new parliament sits for the first time later this month, seeking to legislate its emissions reduction targets and create a system to monitor progress.
Labor has a majority in the lower house, but will need the support of the Greens and another crossbencher - such as independent ACT senator David Pocock - to pass the bill through the Senate if, as expected, Peter Dutton's Coalition opposes it.
The new government won't budge on its 43 per cent emissions reduction target for 2030 or cede to the Greens' demand for a temporary moratorium on new coal and gas projects.
But Mr Bowen has signalled he is open minded on other fronts.
Australia is one of a small group of major developed nations without vehicle emissions standards, a position which experts say leaves it vulnerable to becoming a "dumping ground" for older cars and provides no incentive for manufacturers to ship their EVs to our shores.
Asked last week if the new government would consider the long called-for reform, Mr Bowen said: "We will consider all viable options to build on the policy announcements we have already made and are implementing".
Kooyong MP Monique Ryan and Goldstein MP Zoe Daniel were among the independents who pushed for emissions standards during the campaign.
Ms Daniel echoed warnings from Grattan Institute expert Tony Wood that without emissions standards Labor wouldn't be able to meet a projection, detailed in its pre-election modelling, that EVs would account for 89 per cent of new car sales by 2030.
The former ABC journalist also encouraged the government to go beyond the electric vehicle tax cuts starting on July 1, which include exempting cheaper models from import tariffs and fringe benefit taxes.
"It is unlikely we will reach the goals the government has set without additional incentives as have been adopted elsewhere," she said.
Mackellar MP Sophie Scamps, a former doctor, said she wanted to help develop a national plan to tackle the health impacts of climate change.
"Not only are there physical health impacts from climate change, but we must also address mental health issues caused by climate change," she said.
"'Eco-grief' and anxiety over the future of the planet is on the rise among younger generations while natural disasters like the catastrophic floods in northern NSW have left communities with long term mental health issues that are not being addressed."
Indi MP Helen Haines added a number of measures to Zali Steggall's climate bill in the previous term of parliament, including a mechanism to ensure the regions would get their fair share of the economic benefits of net zero.
The second term MP has signalled she could seek similar amendments to Labor's bill once it's unveiled.
"When the government releases its legislation, I will be scrutinising it to make sure we are maximising the economic opportunities for regional Australia from a sensible climate and energy policy," Dr Haines said.
"In the last Parliament, I worked closely with the Member for Warringah on her Climate Change Bill, inserting new rules to put regional Australia at the centre of the net zero economy, and I will consider whether similar amendments are necessary or appropriate to the government's bill."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
