Casino Canberra is rumoured to be changing hands following a request to take it off the Australian Securities Exchange.
Aquis Entertainment Limited, which owns the casino, has requested trading be halted until July 4 with more information expected in the coming days.
Advertisement
It comes after the Hong Kong-based owners of the casino announced in May a plan to sell the business for $52 million to Sydney pubs and hotels company Oscars Group.
Aquis said Oscars Group would gain all of the shares in the casino's holding company for $52 million on a debt and cash free basis.
Oscars Group owns hotels in Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong and Brisbane, along with pubs across Sydney. The group was founded in 1986.
READ MORE:
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.