A pair of renowned Canberra United players have joined the campaign for the upcoming 2022/23 A-League Women season.
Grace Gill and Caitlin Munoz have been announced as the latest additions to the United Coaching Support Group, along with former teammates Ashleigh Sykes and Nicole Begg.
They bring with them a wealth of experience having both been with the club since its very first season in 2008.
"It is with great delight that I welcome both Grace and Caitlin into our coaching support network for the upcoming A-League season," Canberra United head coach Njegosh Popovich said.
"They are both legends of the game here in Canberra and are fan favourites with our wonderful support base. They understand the game and are both winners having tasted what it's like to win trophies for this club.
"They understand what Canberra United means to everyone involved in our football community and will bring vast knowledge of the game on a local, national, and international level. As with Ash and Nic, we will utilise that knowledge as part of our mentorship program throughout the season."
Gill remained active in the football community, from media roles to administration, and is excited to contribute to the next generation of Canberra United stars.
Canberra United, as a Canberran, obviously holds a place close to my heart and I am excited at being able to offer something back to the next generation of players making their name at the club, Gill said.
Njegosh is developing a very exciting project at United and the inclusion of some of the former playing group is a nice way to merge past with the present. I will do whatever I can to help this club and am hopeful that we are entering into an exciting new phase at Canberra United.
Munoz scored 21 goals in 83 games for Canberra United during her playing career, and said she was delighted to earn the mentorship role with the club.
Everyone who knows me understands what this club means to me. I have been invested in it since day one, firstly as a player and then latterly as a spectator," she said.
"To be back in green, in this capacity, is extremely exciting and I am looking forward to adding what I can to help us become as successful a team as possible.
