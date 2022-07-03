The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

A-League Women: Canberra United recruit club legends Grace Gill and Caitlin Munoz for upcoming campaign

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
July 3 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Gill has taken on a mentorship role with Canberra United. Photo Elesa Kurtz

A pair of renowned Canberra United players have joined the campaign for the upcoming 2022/23 A-League Women season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.