I also managed to cut a whole day out of the traditional Nashville process by condensing it into two steps. On day one, you make the buttermilk brine and submerge the chicken in it. On day two, you dredge and fry. The spiciness can be adjusted to suit your personal preference, as the chicken is well seasoned even before you coat it in the chilli oil and spice mix. When I make fried chicken at home, I always do half plain, half spicy, so it's not all pain and suffering. I eat my fried chicken between two slices of fluffy white bread, with tiny pickled green chillies, mayo and a wedge of lettuce to cool the burn. How you choose to eat yours is entirely up to you.