The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios's care factor has him on the verge of his first major title

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
July 9 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After years of saying he didn't, Nick Kyrgios cares about tennis. Picture: Getty Images

For most of his career, Nick Kyrgios didn't care about tennis. It was just a sport his parents wanted him to play. One he was good at.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.