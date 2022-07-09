For most of his career, Nick Kyrgios didn't care about tennis. It was just a sport his parents wanted him to play. One he was good at.
Very good at, it turns out. So good he's about to walk out in his first Wimbledon final.
Advertisement
And as he walks out, no doubt wearing his red Jordan cap and sneakers, he'll be carrying something extra with him. Something that hasn't always been there, but seems to have appeared at some point this year.
It turns out he does care after all.
He admitted before the quarter-final he wouldn't have been happy with simply making it to the final eight. He'd told his friend and family he'd wanted to win it.
He cared about winning it.
If you listen to what Kyrgios has been saying as he approached the pointy end of the tournament. He's kept talking about how he feels more mature. How that's allowed him to handle all the drama that inevitably seems to follow him.
Whether it's his constant arguing with umpires and linespeople. Whether it's facing an assault charge in a Canberra court when he returns home. Whether it's his at times prickly relationship with the English media. Whether it's his spitting in the direction of a fan who was heckling him.
He's managed to handle it all and not let it affect his tennis.
And he's admitted he's started to care. Something that wasn't necessarily the case even six months ago heading into the Australian Open. He said he'd contemplated giving the game away.
Perhaps it was that Aussie Open campaign where that care factor began. When the "Special K's" teamed up to charge to the doubles title - his and Thanasi Kokkinakis's first major title.
Maybe that's where he got this new chip on his shoulder. The one where he thinks tennis can matter to him.
It was part of what was going through his head as he sat in his chair following his quarter-final win over Cristian Garin. A win that would not only send him into his first grand slam semi, but now into the final as well.
Afterwards, in the post-match press conference, he revealed exactly what was going through his head.
"Just how things can change. There was a point where I was almost done with the sport," Kyrgios said.
"Obviously I posted this year about the mental state I was in in 2019 at the Australian Open with self-harm and suicidal thoughts.
"And I'm sitting there today after the match and to be a semi-finalist at Wimbledon it's a special accomplishment for anyone, but especially for me.
"If you asked anyone if I was able to do that the last couple of years I think everyone would've said, 'No. He doesn't have the mental capacity, he doesn't have the fitness capacity, he doesn't have the discipline'.
Advertisement
"I almost started doubting myself, with all that traffic coming in and out of my mind.
"I just sat there today and soaked it all in. There's just so many people I want to thank. But at the same time I don't want to stop here either."
Because he cares.
And he cared at the start of his career. You could see that when he first burst onto tennis' world stage. When he beat Rafael Nadal to make it into the 2014 quarters. You could see he cared when cramps ruined his Australian Open debut earlier the same year.
(And he showed he cared off the court when he rallied the tennis world around a burning Australia at the end of 2019.)
Advertisement
MORE TENNIS NEWS:
But somewhere along the way he stopped caring. Whether it was the constant travel or the constant spotlight. He lost the love. And told everyone so.
And the controversies started to come. Accusations of tanking. Fines and bans for tanking. That infamous sledge of Stan Wawrinka. Lewd acts with a water bottle. It was, in part, because he didn't care.
And the past two weeks at Wimbledon have been a microcosm of that. Spitting in the direction of a spectator. Constantly arguing with the umpires and linespeople.
But this time it's been different. This time it's been because he does care.
Advertisement
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.