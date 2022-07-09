Sure, they're cool to look at but supermoons can also have noticeable effects on life on earth. They have effects on organisms, light, and tides. Many people know about circadian rhythms that affect our sleep patterns. But not many people know that there is such a thing as circalunar rhythms. There are many examples of circalunar rhythms affecting animals' reproduction and nocturnal behaviours. Circalunar rhythms are related to light levels, as light pollution increases when there is a bigger/ brighter Moon.