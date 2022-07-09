The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

What is a supermoon? When can you see them and why are they important?

By Amy Briggs
July 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A strawberry supermoon over Spain in 2020. Picture: Shutterstock

It might sound like the start of a joke, but there is indeed a common denominator.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.