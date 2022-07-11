The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Two-day jobs summit to be held in Canberra in September

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated July 11 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Unions, business leaders and civil society groups will descend on Canberra for a two-day summit designed to find "common ground" on the challenges and opportunities facing Australia's economy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.