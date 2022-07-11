The Canberra Times
NASA reveals first image from James Webb Space Telescope

Updated July 12 2022 - 1:37am, first published July 11 2022 - 10:50pm
US President Joe Biden revealed the first image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope during a briefing at the White House on July 12, 2022.

The first image from NASA's new space telescope has been revealed, showing the deepest and sharpest image of the distant universe to date.

