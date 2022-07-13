That latter choice is about which systems we invest in and who benefits from renewable energy innovation for decades to come, as both producers and consumers of energy. Community-owned renewable power benefits everyone by allowing us to share and profit from the power we produce. This can be from either community-owned power, like the SolarShare Farm, or our rooftop systems. Furthermore, community-owned renewables ensure that our neighbours, friends, and families are all able to access clean, affordable energy.

