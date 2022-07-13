Leaky defence is biting erratic Bulldogs

As only the second man in history to coach the Western Bulldogs (or Footscray) to a premiership, Luke Beveridge will always be a club immortal.
But his coaching reign, now in its eighth season, has never really been smooth sailing despite that massive achievement.
Not for the first time, Beveridge finds himself at the helm of a team in a trough shortly after riding high.
It's deja vu of sorts. After winning that famous 2016 flag, the Bulldogs didn't even make finals for the next two seasons.
Now, after having reached a grand final, there's a very real chance they'll miss out on September action again. It's going to take something special to avoid that ignominy.
The Bulldogs are 10th on the ladder with a mediocre 8-8 record, a game outside the eight, and face St Kilda in a virtual elimination final on Friday night.
And that's just the entree. Their next three games are against the top three teams on the ladder, in order of opponent, Melbourne, Geelong and Fremantle.
It's a far cry from when the Dogs led Melbourne by 19 points late in the third quarter of last year's grand final.
But this is a side for whom week-in, week-out consistency across the course of a whole season has long been an issue.
Last year was as good an example as any. The Bulldogs started like a train, winning nine of their first 10 games.
But they went just 6-6 across the last 12, including three costly losses in the final three home and away rounds, when they fell from top of the ladder to fifth, missing out on the double chance.
They then mounted an unlikely finals surge, defeating Essendon in Launceston, then Brisbane and Port Adelaide, both on enemy turf.
But they sure don't make it easy for themselves. Even that famous 2016 flag was won from a lowest-ever position of seventh.
This year, there hasn't even been any sort of surge of which to speak. It's been cough and splutter all season, three wins in a row from rounds 9-11 their most sustained effort.
Injuries and unavailability certainly haven't helped. Key midfielders Bailey Smith and Lachie Hunter have been missing for extended periods, ditto rebound defenders Jason Johannisen and Taylor Duryea, and ruckman Tim English.
Even this week, there's doubts over key forward Aaron Naughton's fitness for the crucial game against the Saints.
And the overworked Naughton is far too often left holding the burden of trying to kick a winning score, with Josh Bruce still on the comeback trail and highly-touted No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan failing to deliver thus far.
The Bulldogs' most definitive Achilles heel, however, continues to be its inability to defend, and that weaknesses are coming home to roost each week of late.
The Dogs have conceded more than 100 points in three of their last games, even in victory against Greater Western Sydney.
They had allowed that many just once in the first 12 games of the season.
After 17 rounds, they have allowed opponents to score from nearly 46 per cent of their inside 50 entries. That ranks a dismal 15th, and the only three teams to fare worse - West Coast, North Melbourne and Essendon - are the bottom three teams on the ladder.
They haven't been good at defending opponents' ball transition. And a physically undersized backline is routinely exploited by opposing key forwards.
Geelong's Jeremy Cameron booted six goals against the Dogs, Carlton pair Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay nine between them, Hawthorn's Mitch Lewis and West Coast's Jack Darling four each, and the Dogs were lucky last week Lance Franklin didn't have his kicking boots on with 2.5.
And now the Bulldogs' own scoring has started to dry up (the last two weeks have been their equal third-lowest scores of the season), the defensive profligacy has come home to bite even harder. The contrast is stark.
The Dogs are still ranked fourth for points scored, but are a dismal 12th for fewest points conceded.
No latter-day premiership team has ranked any lower than sixth in that crucial statistic.
Indeed, the last to do so was North Melbourne in 1999 - literally another century. This isn't the profile a would-be successful finalist.
Beveridge and his Bulldogs have retrieved things before, of course.
While they had finished seventh in 2016, it was with a record 15 home-and-away wins, which underlined their capabilities.
While last year the Dogs had to do it from fifth, they had been on top until a month out from finals.
But little about their 2022 suggests that another resurgence is nigh.
A finals miss after going so close last year would be another bitter disappointment.
But it seems to be becoming par for the course for this talented but wildly erratic playing group.
Rohan Connolly is one of the most experienced and respected sporting journalists in the country, particularly passionate about football, and with a 37-year track record of observing it at close quarters in print, online, and on radio and TV.
