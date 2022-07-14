The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

Informer: Report released posing multiple recommendations to reduce violence against women

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Rishworth. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

A long-awaited report to reduce violence against women and children was released on Thursday, recommending an expanded Respectful Relationships program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.