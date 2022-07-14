A long-awaited report to reduce violence against women and children was released on Thursday, recommending an expanded Respectful Relationships program.
The Monash University National Plan Stakeholder Consultation Report, led by work from chief investigator Associate Professor Kate Fitz-Gibbon consulted with stakeholders including former Australian of the Year Grace Tame.
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said releasing the consultation report was an important step towards finalising the national plan.
"A critical part of (the plan's) development is listening to the victim-survivors, advocates, sector representatives, research experts, business leaders and the broader community about what the national plan needs to achieve," she said.
Another move made today was Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's decision to cement the whole of government shift towards the security risks posed by climate change by including Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen in the powerful national security committee of cabinet.
The move to bring a climate perspective to cabinet's national security committee has been welcomed by the Australian Security Leaders Climate Group.
"Experts have long warned that climate change threatens global security," former Defence Force chief, Chris Barrie said.
Another member of the national security committee, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, is heading to Indonesia for crucial talks with finance ministers and central bankers.
Dr Chalmers will attend the two-day G20 finance ministers and central bank governors summit in Bali alongside Reserve Bank of Australia head Philip Lowe.
Global inflation and the economic outlook are set to dominate discussions, along with the war in Ukraine.
The Treasurer said the meeting of finance ministers came at a crucial time.
"As the recovery from the impacts of the pandemic continues, many countries are simultaneously dealing with rising inflation amid slowing economic growth, tightening financial conditions and geopolitical challenges," Dr Chalmers said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
