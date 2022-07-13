The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Age-sensitive respectful relationships, consent recommended for schools: report

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
July 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

A long-delayed report guiding the second ten-year national plan to reduce violence against women and children has recommended all schools and early education settings teach an expanded age-appropriate Respectful Relationships program, including around sexual consent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.