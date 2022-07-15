The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Age of the Dragon

Here's what China wants for good relations: silence from Canberra and a break with US

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated July 15 2022 - 2:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali on July 8. Picture: AAP

We're really just going through the motions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.