The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Why are our politicians so against anti-corruption bodies?

By Colleen Lewis
July 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent anti-corruption commissions report to parliament, not government. Picture: Shutterstock

It appears, on the surface at least, that members of parliament may be committed to serving the public interest when they pass legislation to establish independent anti-corruption bodies. But history clearly shows that any commitment is often temporary, for the challenges facing these commissions become considerable, with the most significant coming from MPs themselves.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.