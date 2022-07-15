The Canberra Times
APS agencies forced to adapt as labour shortages create tight jobs market

Doug Dingwall
Doug Dingwall
July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
Public service agencies are having to adapt to a tight labour market. Picture: Shutterstock

Public service employers are offering job candidates more days working from home and letting staff perform roles outside Canberra as skills shortages grip agencies trying to fill positions.

