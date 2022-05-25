The Albanese government's plans to cut consultancy spending means it will need to take that advice from other sources, and it can't just come from inside ministerial offices. It will turn to public servants for ideas, expertise and policy design. The question will be whether it's impressed, or served well by, what it receives from the public service after the kind of declines in policy advising skills raised during the recent Thodey review. It also remains to be seen whether the public service has kept pace on climate policy under the Coalition, and has policy advice that will match Labor's stance in ambition.