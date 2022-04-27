The Canberra Times
Labor to purge $3b APS contractor, consultants bill

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
April 27 2022 - 7:30pm
The Australian Public Service will have more than a thousand previously outsourced service delivery jobs restored if Labor is risen to power next month, the party promised on Wednesday.

Katy Gallagher. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
