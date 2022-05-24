Albanese has a national security nightmare on his hands

The policy of following America blindly into every conflict needs to end. The increasingly fraught conflict in Ukraine has taught us many lessons. The only player to benefit from the show so far has been the Biden administration, desperate to prop up its domestic national security credentials after the epic disaster that was the Afghanistan withdrawal. Australian military aid to Ukraine has been of token assistance in the big picture, but in return has the potential to put Australia on the Russian nuclear target list. The only players who should proffer lethal aid in wars fought against nuclear powers should advisably be other nuclear powers.

