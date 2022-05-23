It is a long leap from the ACT's Legislative Assembly, but Katy Gallagher's meteoric rise to now be Australia's new Finance Minister has put Canberra inside the Albanese Labor government.
Senator Gallagher is one of a small important group, sworn in on Monday as part of an Albanese "gang of five" interim ministry, as the party assumes power after nine years in opposition and vote counting continues. The former ACT Chief Minister is also now the interim Attorney-General, Minister for Women, Minister for Health and Minister for Social Services.
There are high expectations for a Canberra representative in the ranks of government, particularly after independent Senate candidate David Pocock successfully ran on a platform reminding ACT residents how they had been taken for granted.
There's a long list, including territory rights and light rail funding - and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has already been on the phone - but, in an interview with The Canberra Times, Senator Gallagher has said she is conscious she needs to be the unofficial "Minister for Canberra" as well.
"I don't doubt that at times it'll be hard. I think sitting at that table is going to be hard on a whole range of fronts, but my overwhelming sense is that it will be good. Good for Canberra and that I'll always stand up for Canberra," she told The Canberra Times.
"You know, senators in other states don't even see constituents. Here it's very different. You're a senator for the ACT, you're effectively a House of Representatives member for the purposes of community engagement, and people expect you to look after them. And I think that's a nice thing actually."
Against convention for the post of top legal officer in the country, Senator Gallagher is not a lawyer by training but her time as federal Attorney-General will be short.
It was a signpost day one move to have a Minister for Women among the interim appointments. Senator Gallagher said it was a reflection of the tumultuous year past for women and Saturday's "massive" women's vote. "When women mobilise, they mobilise, don't they? It's no secret," she said.
The full Albanese ministry will be sorted out and sworn-in next week, but the senator sees value in continuing her opposition public service portfolio into government.
"We just haven't had those discussions. I'm hoping that I will. I would like to be able to do it. I think it would be good again," she said.
"Ben Morton had it from WA. I just think it'd be really good having someone who understands the importance of the public service. Understands its role, its function, the fact that it's an enduring institution, that it should be apolitical, that we've got capacity issues. And I think we've got waste issues, which I've been talking about with [the] Finance [Department] this morning. Ultimately, it is a matter for the Prime Minister."
As for relations with the public service, with the head of the Prime Minister's department, Phil Gaetjens out on leave and senior public servant Stephanie Foster acting as secretary, the new minister said it will be a "very different environment" from the Morrison government.
She said the Prime Minister also already set the tone in his first press conference on Monday.
"He said we won't be sacking public servants, we want to treat them with respect, engage with them and value their work. I thought that was really important and the public service would have heard those words," she said. "So that sort of sets the scene."
On territory rights, there is no particular timeframe, as Senator Gallagher said there were a few steps to go to facilitate debate on repealing the ban on the territories from debating and making their own laws on matters of conscience.
All the states now have voluntary assisted dying laws, after NSW passed legislation last week, but local campaigners and Mr Pocock insist the federal government can easily allow the ACT and Northern Territory to make its own decision.
The new minister said she can't give timing, but the will is there and she reminded that the Prime Minister's backing changes everything.
"I think people now really understand that it's ridiculous, that the territories aren't even allowed to debate it, let alone pass bills," she said.
"Well, we've got the Prime Minister saying he will facilitate it. That's amazing."
On light rail funding and other issues such as the ACT's historic $100 million housing debt, the new Finance Minister has already spoken to the ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
"I mean, I talked to him all the time, but I think the opportunity there is to get a briefing from their side about where they're up to," she said.
"I sense some frustration with some of the engagement that had happened between the various authorities and the ACT government. And I think there's some saving they can make better use of the funding available for certain things."
On the housing debt specifically she said, "it's definitely a matter that we have to talk about".
With nods to previous ACT federal representatives with ministries, Susan Ryan, Zed Seselja, Bob McMullan and Katy Lundy and Margaret Reid as President of the Senate, she is now arguably the most senior federal representative ever for the ACT.
"I never ever expected to be in this position. I've never done politics as a person to get a particular role," Senator Gallagher said.
"So I feel very fortunate and lucky to be here and I know we can't waste this opportunity.
"It's going to be very exciting."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
