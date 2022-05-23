The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Katy Gallagher rises to put Canberra inside the Anthony Albanese Labor government

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:03am, first published May 23 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is a long leap from the ACT's Legislative Assembly, but Katy Gallagher's meteoric rise to now be Australia's new Finance Minister has put Canberra inside the Albanese Labor government.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.