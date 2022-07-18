While Canberra unit values have continued to grow in the first half of the year, the first signs of a cooling market have emerged.
Four Canberra suburbs recorded a decline in unit values during the second quarter of 2022, according to new data released by property research firm CoreLogic.
Narrabundah recorded the largest decline in unit values, falling by 2.2 per cent in the last three months to a median value of $560,783.
Unit values in Macquarie fell by 1.4 per cent for the quarter to a median of $557,906.
Smaller declines were recorded in Barton (-0.8 per cent) and Casey (-0.4 per cent), where the median unit value is now $642,970 and $651,697 respectively.
Looking at the ACT broadly, unit values are still climbing. Over the June quarter, values increased 2.6 per cent taking Canberra's median unit value to $629,531.
Of the 49 unit suburbs analysed, none recorded a year-on-year decline.
Meanwhile, Canberra house values are showing signs of a more widespread downturn.
Over the three months to June, Canberra's median house value rose 1.2 per cent, however values declined in 22 suburbs (26.5 per cent) over the quarter, out of 83 suburbs analysed.
All suburbs saw house values rise over the 12 months to June.
Across the country, a downturn in property prices is becoming more prevalent. Of the 3085 capital city house and unit markets analysed by CoreLogic, 41.9 per cent recorded a decline in value over the June quarter.
It's a significant increase on the first quarter of 2022, when just 23.6 per cent of markets recorded a fall in values.
CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said the latest data showed a significant uptick in the proportion of declining property markets.
"This analysis captures two of the three recent rate hikes so it's not surprising to see the added downward pressure has had a broader impact on the housing market," she said.
"Signs of a slowdown and falls in value were already evident before the rate rises, but are now becoming more widespread across Sydney and Melbourne, and beginning to impact the more expensive areas of Brisbane, Canberra and Hobart.
"Historically, premium suburbs are more volatile than the more affordable areas, values shoot up much faster during an upturn, but are among the first to fall during a declining market."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
