Four points are all that separate the top four teams in the Canberra Raiders Cup.
Woden Valley Rams are looking to put last season's pain behind them and clinch a finals spot in 2022.
But it will not be an easy ride, as the third-placed Rams face competition leaders West Belconnen Warriors on Sunday.
Rams player Kosta Posantzis knows this weekend will be tough but an important test for their finals hopes.
"Wests are always a tough game for us," Posantzis said.
"We haven't won too many in the past, but our season has to really start here to get to finals."
Rams will be without key players Bradley Prior and Daniel Desmet, who are both out to injury.
Despite their injury woes, and a 14-point loss last weekend, the Rams have remained in good spirits at training.
"It's been quite good," Posantzis said.
"The combinations have been working nicely and just getting used to the fresh faces in the side. We can't look at everyone who is out, we have a really quality side and will look to have a good game this weekend."
The Warriors may sit atop the ladder but are also under no illusions it will be an easy position to hold.
The side enters round 14 with a three-game win streak behind them, although they have a mountain to climb in the last five rounds.
As Warriors halfback Robert Roberts emphasised they were facing the second, third and fourth-placed sides.
"Another top four team, so it's a huge game," he said. "That's the worry, we've got three big sides left to play.
"We really need to work on ourselves and our game plan to make sure that we don't have any of the issues we had in the last few games."
