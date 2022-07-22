The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Four-point difference at top heats up Canberra Raiders Cup finals chase heading into round 14

By Matt Williams
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Belconnen Warriors' Robert Roberts knows how vital the next few weeks will be. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Four points are all that separate the top four teams in the Canberra Raiders Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.