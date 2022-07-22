Diplomatic life in Canberra is about more than gated embassies, manicured lawns and small talk over hors d'oeuvres.
The Embassy of Japan, for one, is mixing things up, especially in the kitchen. Its head chef Ogata Sadayuki is attracting quite the following by posting Japanese cooking tutorials on YouTube.
Advertisement
His Chef Kitchen series has been chugging along nicely, with the full support of Japan's Ambassador to Australia Yamagami Shingo.
Mr Shingo even wrote a report about the young chef, who is actually originally trained in French cuisine.
"What is impressive about him is that instead of deploring limited access to fresh seafood due to Canberra's landlocked location, Chef Ogata is working hard with a motto that he wants to fully utilise locally available ingredients and create dishes that satisfy Australian and other guests," the ambassador wrote.
In fact, Mr Shingo revealed, Chef Ogata is out regularly "cycling energetically about Canberra searching out ingredients on his bike he bought upon arrival in Canberra".
A spokesman for the Embassy said the YouTube series was another way for it to connect to the community.
"It was the chef's own initiative," the spokesman said. "He wants to share how one can easily make Japanese food and out of ingredients people can find at Coles or Woolworths."
The Ambassador has been showing his support by tweeting the link to each episode. And Mr Shingo has revealed the chef is integral to each diplomatic mission in Canberra, more than anyone might think.
"The three cornerstones of an ambassador's work are to build personal connections, to gather information, and to present Japanese perspectives to expand the support base for its position," he wrote.
"The most effective way to achieve these goals would be to invite guests whom we zeroed in on, entertain them with superb food and sake and have private and in-depth conversation in a space where guests would feel confident in not being eavesdropped on."
Bon Appetit!
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.