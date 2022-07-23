Industrial relations minister Tony Burke has claimed "everything is on the table" to get real wages growing and fix Australia's enterprise bargaining system.
Speaking on ABC Insiders, the senior Labor frontbencher said the government would commit to seeing the wage price index grow and attempt to put downward pressure on inflation which is set to peak above 7 per cent.
"Certainly on the wage price index, on wages themselves, we intend to get them moving," Mr Burke said.
"We want people to be getting ahead. There are some things we can do to put downward pressure on inflation."
The commitment to wage growth is despite claims by Labor during the election that real wages under the previous government were falling backwards.
This was also exacerbated by recent annual inflation rises to 5.1 per cent in the March quarter, which shows price growth was outstripping wage growth.
Labor's upcoming jobs and skills summit in September could see changes to existing industrial relation frameworks, with a particular focus on enterprise bargaining and pay conditions for casuals and gig economy workers.
Mr Burke said the summit would provide insights and recommendations in changes to the Fair Work Act, nothing the existing model is allowing some workers to fall back in pay and working conditions.
He noted this is evident in the use of labour hire and short term contracts for ongoing roles.
"If you go through the objectives of the Fair Work Act, flexibility is there, security isn't," Mr Burke said.
"I think security needs to be there as well.
"We increasingly have some labour hire being used for purposes that I don't regard as legitimate."
The minister did fall short of saying casual workers should be receiving leave entitlements, claiming the structure of work does have a place within the labour market.
He did flag casuals should have greater ability to move into part-time or full-time working arrangements within their respective jobs.
"There is a place for casual work, but I'm worried if we try to solve this by simply legislating everything rather than finding pathways for casuals to have security where they want to actually shift to part-time and full-time secure work," he said.
"I'm much more interested in how we can promote secure work and get more people into secure jobs than just redefining everything about casual employment."
Mr Burke, who is also the manager of government business, also said the 47th parliament would be run differently, claiming changes to standing orders and the overall demeanour of the government.
He did note the government's agenda would remain a main component of question time.
