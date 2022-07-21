Veteran public servant Iain Anderson will become the Commonwealth ombudsman a year after his predecessor left the role, Mark Dreyfus has revealed.
The Attorney-General on Thursday released a statement confirming Mr Anderson, currently deputy secretary at the Attorney-General's department, will take up the role at the beginning of next month.
Mr Anderson, who has spent more than three decades in the public service, will replace Michael Manthorpe following his retirement in July 2021.
"Mr Anderson's experience extends across a variety of Commonwealth departments and agencies and across a wide range of legal and social policy areas," Mr Dreyfus said.
"I congratulate Mr Anderson on his appointment and wish him well as he undertakes the important role of providing assurance that Australian government entities are acting with integrity."
Among other things, Mr Anderson will likely be tasked with overseeing probes into the National Disability Insurance Agency, Services Australia, and abuses in Defence.
His career has taken him across the public service, including roles at Australian Government Solicitor, the Australian Taxation Office, and the Australian Customs Service.
He began a nearly-two decade stint at the Attorney-General's Department in 2002.
Mr Dreyfus also thanked Penny McKay, acting Ombudsman since Mr Manthorpe's retirement.
Labor has pledged to make integrity a centrepiece of its government, including the establishment of a muscular federal anti-corruption commission by the end of the year.
After stepping down from the role, Mr Manthorpe in December framed the commission as key to restoring declining trust in Australian institutions.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
