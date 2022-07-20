The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

China's eyes on Indonesian cyber security a 'concern', experts warn

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
July 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong at a National Press Club event in May. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Australia will need to invest more heavily in boosting cyber security skills and training for its nearest neighbour or risk the "imminent challenge" of it turning to China, experts are warning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.