Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has declared Pacific nations will witness a "different" Australia with Labor in power, signalling the fresh approach will come without "strings attached" for nearby island neighbours.
It came as Beijing doubled down on efforts to shape the region, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visiting Fiji and its neighbours this week in a pitch to cement further security arrangements following the signing of a controversial pact with Solomon Islands last month.
Senator Wong, on her fourth day as minister and less than a week after Labor's election victory on Saturday, visited Fiji to participate in the Pacific Islands Forum to discuss regional cooperation and trade.
The senior minister said the region was facing a "vexing set of circumstances" including challenges brought by climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and strategic contest, in a reference to China's increasing assertiveness.
But following Saturday's election, Australia was ready to become a "true" partner with neighbouring Pacific islands, Senator Wong said on Thursday.
"We understand that the security of any one Pacific family member rests on security for all," she said.
"Australia will remain a critical development partner for the Pacific family in the years ahead.
"We are a partner that won't come with strings attached, nor impose unsustainable financial burdens.
"We are a partner that won't erode Pacific priorities or institutions."
The Labor government's pitch to the Pacific focuses on supporting climate-related infrastructure and energy projects among island nations and a bid to co-host a future UN Conference of the Parties with Pacific island partners.
It also includes expanding ABC programming and training opportunities in the region, additional funding for aerial surveillance to assist with intercepting transnational criminal activities and stamping out illegal fishing along with a defence school to provide training opportunities to Pacific nations defence and security force members.
Senator Wong's sudden trip to Fiji was prompted by reports on Wednesday indicating Beijing was seeking to expand security arrangements to additional Pacific nations.
Reuters reported a new draft document containing a five-year action plan was being taken by Minister Yi to at least eight Pacific island nations from Thursday, where he intends to spruik a regional free-trade plan, along with promises to offer high-level police training and support for law enforcement capacity and police cooperation.
When asked what Senator Wong would do differently to counter China's criticisms of Australia and promises to do more in the region, she conceded it would be a continuation of the former government's investments but promised additional "energy and resources into the region".
Ties between Australia and some Pacific nations were already under strain over climate change commitments, with the former Coalition government failing to take up ambitious emissions reduction targets.
Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama last year urged Australia to break its "dangerous addiction to coal" and to reconsider the minimal commitments it took to Glasgow's COP26 summit.
"I know the phase-down and phase-out of coal is a large and bitter pill for coal-producing countries and some coal-dependent countries to swallow," he said in December last year.
"But its benefits will outweigh its costs, and we will all have to swallow a lot of bitter medicine to prevent the escalation of the climate crisis," he said.
Labor has pledged a 43 per cent reduction of emissions by the decade's end on 2005 levels as it forms a pathway to a net zero emissions target by 2050.
Senator Wong used her speech to denounce the previous government's approach to climate change, adding the Albanese government would commit to doing better.
"I understand that under past governments Australia has neglected its responsibility to act on climate change," she said.
"Whether it manifests in rising sea levels in Pacific Island countries, or in disastrous bushfires and catastrophic flooding back at home in Australia, we can see that climate change is happening across the Pacific family.
"I want to assure you that we have heard you."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
