Ahead of the first parliamentary sitting week, the Albanese government has announced the first pieces of legislation set to be tabled.
The 47th parliament is scheduled to open on July 26 and legislation on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's docket includes aged care, jobs, domestic violence leave and climate change.
The Labor government will be tabling their climate change bill, which will have a 2030 target of 43 per cent to put Australia on track for net zero by 2050.
Crossbenchers were briefed on the matter last week, striking controversy after Greens leader Adam Bandt slammed the bill as "weak" with concerns that legislating the target would create a "ceiling" on emissions reduction ambitions.
To address the country's skills shortages crisis, the government will be putting forward a jobs and skills Australia bill, which will include a statutory body that will "help tackle the nation's skills crisis by providing independent advice" on workforce needs to inform Australia's skills system.
Paid family and domestic violence leave will be another piece of legislation presented by the Labor party, after their election promise to deliver 10 days' paid leave to any Australian worker who needs it.
An aged care amendment will also be put to parliament following one of the Labor party's major election promises, first delivered at budget night promising a $2.56 billion injection into the sector if elected.
The bill to be put forward will "put nurses back into nursing homes" and stop high administration and management fees.
"We want the first week of the 47th parliament to bring Australians together to create a better future," Mr Albanese said.
"Australians voted for change and my government is working hard and delivering."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
