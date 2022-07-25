Why believing in yourself is really important

Investing in your performance management plan with your boss is another way to outline the areas that you feel you need to further develop and then work towards those goals under their supervision, can also be a positive thing for you and your team relationships; as can seeking advice from others with strengths in areas that you are less experienced in. Like most things, self-awareness, and specifically an ability to recognise what you are truly good at and the value that offers others, are all key to overcoming low self-esteem at work.