The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Why believing in yourself is really important

By Zoë Wundenberg
July 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is easy enough to become trapped in a cycle of constantly minimising your own capacity. Picture: Shutterstock

I sat a law exam last Friday. I had absolutely no faith in myself to do well, thoroughly believed I'd bolloxed it up and felt quite disappointed in myself.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.