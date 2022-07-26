The latest COVID-19 wave in the ACT, driven by the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, has likely passed and cases will return to lower levels in the coming weeks, two experts have said.
The pair's independent assessments of the coronavirus situation in the ACT stands in contrast to the view put forward by ACT health authorities, who warn the wave is likely to peak in the coming weeks.
If the wave has peaked, Canberra would be unlikely to record the 3000 cases a day Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman warned was possible a fortnight ago.
Daily reported COVID-19 infections fell below 800 this week for the first time since June 14, with 712 cases reported on Sunday, July 24.
While the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital remains high, few patients need to be treated in the intensive care unit and a significant proportion of the overall cohort are understood to remain in hospital more than a week after testing positive for the virus.
The head of epidemiological modelling at Monash University's school of public health and preventive medicine, Associate Professor James Trauer, said the ACT's COVID wave looked to have peaked.
"It's all pointing to a decline in case rates in the coming weeks. COVID can always surprise you, but that's my current judgement," Dr Trauer said.
Dr Trauer said case numbers in the territory had been declining consistently for a couple of weeks and he could not see why case numbers would increase in the coming weeks.
Western European countries with substantial BA.5 epidemics have also reported rapid declines in their outbreaks, he said.
"NSW data suggest that most of the epidemic is now BA.5, and there don't seem to be other variants with substantial transmission advantages that would take over in the near future," Dr Trauer said.
"We've had substantial transmission over several months - so plenty of natural immunity around now. And we're also coming out of winter, with flu notifications now decreasing rapidly."
Professor Adrian Esterman, who holds the chair in biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of South Australia, said he thought the ACT had reached its peak about a week ago and was now tracking downwards.
"Without additional public health measures, numbers, however, are likely to plateau in the hundreds," Professor Esterman said.
"I think that modellers are now finding it very difficult because a) we don't have a good handle on reinfections; and, b) we are unsure how much of the increased transmission of BA.5 and BA.4 are due to immune escape rather than the variant being better able to latch on to human receptor cells."
Professor Esterman said the current test positivity rate for PCR COVID tests was about 20 per cent, which indicated there were a lot of undiagnosed cases in the community.
ACT Health has previously said its models assume the territory's testing regimes would miss about 40 per cent of cases in the community.
The most recent COVID and influenza epidemiological report released by ACT Health said case numbers had decreased in the week ending July 17 for the first time in five weeks "but modelling suggests we are not yet at the peak of this current COVID-19 wave".
Dr Coleman used a filmed message on social media last week to say the COVID-19 wave would peak in the coming weeks in the territory.
"[There are] ongoing challenges for everyone in our community. From workforce issues affecting businesses and schools and demand growing on hospitals and health services every corner of our community is feeling the impacts of COVID-19 in some way," Dr Coleman said.
Dr Coleman encouraged Canberrans to take personal responsibility, wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces or environments where physical distancing was impossible and ensure they were up to date on their vaccinations.
"So while we have high COVID-19 numbers in our community, I strongly encourage everyone to follow COVID smart behaviours. These are the simple steps that we already know how to do but are more important than ever in reducing the impact of this new wave of COVID-19," she said.
Dr Coleman said on July 12 cases in the ACT could reach 2000 or 3000 a day by late July and early August.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
