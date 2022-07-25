COVID numbers dip in ACT as aged care crisis deepens

While ACT COVID-19 numbers have dropped over the weekend, hospitalisations remain high and experts warn Australia is in the grips of an aged care crisis.
There were 162 people hospitalised in the territory with COVID-19 in the 24 hours to Sunday 8pm.
Advertisement
Of those, one patient is in the ICU and none are on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 790 new COVID-19, with a rolling average of 1004.
Of the new cases, 220 were aged between 25 and 39 years.
MORE HEALTH:
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 89, with a three people reported as dead on Saturday, including a man in his 40s.
Of all COVID deaths in the ACT, 77 have passed away in 2022.
On Sunday, the ACT chief health officer urged Canberrans to take "personal responsibility" to minimise the spread of COVID-19.
In a video message released on Friday, Dr Kerryn Coleman said she expected ongoing issues in schools, hospitals and health services.
"It is that we all take personal responsibility to help minimise the impact of COVID-19 in our community ," she said.
"The actions you take can make a difference."
Aged care providers are calling for urgent action to protect residents and staff from a winter COVID-19 wave which is hitting more than one third of the nation's facilities.
Aged & Community Care Providers Association said 6000 residents and 3400 staff were infected in 1013 facilities.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, ADF support for Australia's aged care sector has been boosted and extended until at least the end of September.
"It's important that we need to be doing everything we can to meet the challenge," Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC News on Monday.
"It's not just extending the military support to aged care, it's actually increasing it up to 250 personnel through until the end of September."
Mr Marles said it was important to note the solution to the crisis was not a long-term one and that it was fair to describe it as "an extreme measure".
"Given the number of outbreaks that we've got right now, this is the right thing to do and I've got no doubt that those personnel will equip themselves professionally and fantastically in the way they do their work," he said.
Advertisement
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.