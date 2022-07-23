Three people have died with COVID-19 including a man in his 40s, as case numbers increase from Friday's reporting period.
ACT Health confirmed three deaths on Saturday, including a man in his 40s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. It is the first day since June 21 multiple deaths occurred in one reporting period.
Advertisement
The three new deaths takes the total number of lives lost to 89 people since the pandemic began.
There were 1044 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, a rise from yesterday's 891 cases.
COVID hospitalisations have dipped slightly from 152 reported on Friday to 145. This includes two people in intensive care and none on ventilation.
READ MORE:
The territory's pandemic case tally is now 184,153.
There are 6310 known active cases of the virus, an increase from yesterday's 6301 cases. Of the new cases, 657 were reported through PCR tests and 387 as a result of rapid tests.
Double vaccinated people aged from five to 15 make up 77.6 per cent of the ACT population.
The proportion of people aged 16 and over with triple vaccinations rose to 77.2 per cent.
The percentage of people over 50 in the ACT who have received their fourth dose hit 42.7 per cent.
Canberrans seeking a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose face waits of up to a month, as under-pressure pharmacies juggle rising demand for flu jabs.
Anyone aged over 30 became eligible for a fourth jab last week, with Australia on the brink of a major COVID-19 case surge driven by the highly-infectious Omicron strain.
ACT Pharmacy Guild president Simon Blacker said pharmacies were administering roughly 1000 fourth doses daily, but warned Canberrans to be patient as they sought their booster.
Advertisement
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.