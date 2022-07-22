The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Andrew Barr and the ACT will take the fast lane to a fuel-free future. What happens next?

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr behind the wheel of an electric Peugot with Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The future appeared just around the bend this week when the ACT government announced it would ban new fossil-fuel powered cars from Canberra's roads in 13 years' time. The era of petrol bowsers and fumes is spluttering to the end.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.