The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dining domes in place outside Water's Edge restaurant on Lake Burley Griffin

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dining Dome director Dr Lynne Pezzullo with Water's Edge head chef Avtar Singh and managing director Will Bal. The domes by the lake are in place until August but talks are underway to make them a permanent attraction. Pictures: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The dining domes are on the march, with three now in position outside the Water's Edge restaurant on Lake Burley Griffin where Canberrans can dine under the stars, in the sunshine or at sunset.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.