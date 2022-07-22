The dining domes are on the march, with three now in position outside the Water's Edge restaurant on Lake Burley Griffin where Canberrans can dine under the stars, in the sunshine or at sunset.
The three domes at Water's Edge will be offering a fine dining experience until the end of August, although the restaurant is in negotiations with the National Capital Authority to make them a permanent attraction.
The Dining Dome company is co-owned by Canberrans Tim and Elaine Purser and Dr Lynne Pezzullo, with the wining and dining in the latest to be provided by Water's Edge and its team including head chef Avtar ("Av") Singh.
It follows the company placing other dining domes at The Dock at the Kingston Foreshore and at the Lake George Winery.
Dr Pezzullo, formerly of Deloitte Canberra and Access Economics, was excited to be part of the burgeoning Dining Dome venture.
"I've known Tim and Elaine for a long time," she said. "We had talked about the concept of having domes like the ones in Scandinavia in Canberra because of the climate. We're all avid skiers or snowboarders."
The dining domes are also at the Wild Brumby distillery on the road to Thredbo and the 6Head restaurant at Circular Quay.
"We're hoping they won't be limited to the ACT and NSW but spread into other areas as well over time," Dr Pezzullo said.
The latest domes at Water's Edge have views across the lake to the War Memorial and the National Carillon and west to Telstra Tower.
"It's not just about the lake view, they can have a 360-degree view as well," Will Bal said.
A five-course degustation menu has been created for the domes by Avtar Singh using local produce.
Lunch, sunset or star-gazing bookings can be made at diningdome.com.au/waters-edge
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
