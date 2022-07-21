Ever get to the end of a multi-course degustation and lament you have no room for dessert? Well all your dreams have come true with The Boat House restaurant offering a six-course dessert only degustation.
Taking place on Monday, August 15, from 7pm, specialist pastry chef JC Lua has handcrafted a menu featuring notes from classic French dishes as well as Asian flavours.
The night will kick off with two courses of canapes, The Boat House lamington and the decadent combination of bergamot orange, early grey, and white chocolate in a choux au craquelin.
The next four plates include a coconut dynasty with coconut, pandan crémeux and almond sponge; the cocoa-coma, a dark chocolate mousse with caramelised bannofee and burnt white chocolate sauce; a citrus and basil pavlova with Myer lemon curd, citrus pearls, basil mousse and finger lime; and a tarte aux pommes, with vanilla wafers, poached apples, calvados creme, apple and caramel ice cream.
All courses will be with carefully matched with alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage options including specialist cocktails, Murrumbateman Winery riesling, and an espresso martini to finish the night.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
