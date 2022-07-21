The Canberra Times
Book now for this six-course dessert-only degustation at The Boat House restaurant in Canberra

By Karen Hardy
Updated July 21 2022 - 6:03am, first published 4:05am
Six courses of dessert are on offer at The Boat House on August 15. Picture: Supplied

Ever get to the end of a multi-course degustation and lament you have no room for dessert? Well all your dreams have come true with The Boat House restaurant offering a six-course dessert only degustation.

